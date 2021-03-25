Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Scopia Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Scopia Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491,977 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 8.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,267. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

