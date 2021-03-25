Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $41.67 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,068.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,401 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 1.2% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $41,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,279. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

