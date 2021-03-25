DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 762,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,614. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

