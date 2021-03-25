Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,712,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 190,252 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 2,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,012. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

