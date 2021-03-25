Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Position Boosted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.80% of Douglas Dynamics worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLOW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

