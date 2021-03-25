110,419 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.35. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $153.01 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

