DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,312 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $99,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 170.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.09. 346,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

