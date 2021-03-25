DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 128,963 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,963 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $148,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.59. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.28 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

