Peercoin (PPC) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $24,831.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,842,957 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.