Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $34.79. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 47,157 shares.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

