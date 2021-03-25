JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IDRA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

IDRA opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $54,945. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

