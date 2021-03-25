Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issues Earnings Results

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,200. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $95.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

