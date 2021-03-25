Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $38.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.77 million and the lowest is $38.54 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $170.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $171.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $197.93 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $209.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $259.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.