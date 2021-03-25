Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Down to $30.39

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $29.00. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 4,346 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,404 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,905,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

