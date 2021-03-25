Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $99.07

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.07, but opened at $94.31. Autohome shares last traded at $98.59, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie raised their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

