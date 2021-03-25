Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $17.80. Amyris shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 14,571 shares changing hands.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amyris by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amyris by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.