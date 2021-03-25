The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 94,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,798. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.