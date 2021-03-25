Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

