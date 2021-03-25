Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,128 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $30.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

