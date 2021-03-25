Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 154,010 shares.The stock last traded at $38.99 and had previously closed at $39.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,732 shares of company stock worth $2,710,457. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

