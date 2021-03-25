ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

