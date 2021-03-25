ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
