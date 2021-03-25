Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $68.16. 3,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

