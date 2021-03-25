American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. American Well has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $190,772,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Well by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

