Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 13,036 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,749. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

