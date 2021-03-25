Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $18.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,369.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,814. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,673.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,693.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,500.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $435.04 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

