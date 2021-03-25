Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $13.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $638.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.54 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

