General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. 300,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,357,871. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.