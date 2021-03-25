Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for about 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Amedisys worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 30.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.99. 3,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $153.15 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.