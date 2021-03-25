Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 23,881 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,843,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DaVita stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

