Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for At Home Group Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for At Home Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.