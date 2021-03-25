Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,218 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

