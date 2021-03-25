Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,834 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,832. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $135.95 and a one year high of $269.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

