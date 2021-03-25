Captrust Financial Advisors Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.13. 3,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

