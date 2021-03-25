iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,588. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $225.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $205.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

