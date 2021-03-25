Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,471 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,931. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -211.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

