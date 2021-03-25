Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $19.99 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $227,829,000.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.01. 13,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,444. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

