Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 366,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,554. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.