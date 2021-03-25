Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of CoreLogic worth $31,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in CoreLogic by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CoreLogic by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. 10,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.