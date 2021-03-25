Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in American Express by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 68,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

