Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 3,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,906. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQ shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.