Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670,976 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,054,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

