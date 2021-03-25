Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,486,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,167,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,262 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 372,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,845,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 165,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 909,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,237,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

