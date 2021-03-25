Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,835,176 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,657,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,835,176 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,096,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $804.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

