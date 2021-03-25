Revain Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $6.67 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00643576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023913 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.