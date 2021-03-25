AppCoins Market Capitalization Achieves $34.25 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. AppCoins has a market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00643576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023913 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,364,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,364,388 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.