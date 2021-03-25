Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

