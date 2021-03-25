Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $167.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.