Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.52. 17,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,860. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. Natera has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $13,501,981. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Natera by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Natera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

