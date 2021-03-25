Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of KGF stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 321.20 ($4.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,892,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 130.65 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 333.20 ($4.35). The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 43.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

