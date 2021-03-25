KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

