KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.